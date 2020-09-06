161898
Penticton  

Osoyoos town council will be discussing their lands currently in the federal park reserve ‘Working Boundary’

Park boundary dispute

After a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed on July 2, 2019, the Government of Canada, the Government of British Columbia, and the Syilx/Okanagan Nation as represented by the Osoyoos Indian Band and the Lower Similkameen Indian Band agreed to formally work together on establishing a national park reserve in the South Okanagan-Similkameen.

The “working boundary” agreed upon identifies borders and areas of provincially-owned parklands and Crown lands that may one day be included in a national park reserve, following the negotiation of an establishment agreement.

Gina MacKay, Director of Planning & Development Services, who will be presenting the report outlines that currently, the national park reserve ‘working boundary’ has been drawn just south of the Dividend Ridge subdivision area. The reserve area includes lands that are designated for residential use and parks and recreation in the Town’s Official Community Plan (OCP) .

The ‘working boundary’ for the federal park reserve includes lands within the Osoyoos Town boundary that have been designated for future development. The report outlines that given the limited land base within the Town, Council may want to review making a recommendation to Parks Canada to consider amending the ‘working boundary’ for the national park reserve to exclude lands within the jurisdictional boundary of the Town of Osoyoos.

But the OCP has identified the area for future growth for the town, outlining that then the community would lose this opportunity. 

Recommendations are for the Town Council to recommend that Parks Canada amend the ‘working boundary’ for the Proposed National Park Reserve such that it excludes any lands within the Town of Osoyoos.

Full discussion on the working boundary will be in council on Tuesday. 

