Restaurant associations are asking Oliver Town Council to consider applications for winter patios

Photo: Pixabay

Oliver Council is getting a request from BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association, the Alliance of Beverage Licensees, and the BC Craft Brewers Guild on Tuesday, asking to accept applications for winterized patios.

The organizations point to the benefits seen this summer with patio amid COVID 19 challenges, ”It has helped build confidence in dining out and activated streets in new ways that have helped keep patrons and employees safe amid this global pandemic,” the request stated.

As the issues of the COVID19 pandemic continues to be substantial, the restaurants hope to see financial pressures felt by the hospitality industry helped in any way, which leads to the winter friendly patios.

“Outside dining has been a significant benefit to operators and customers,” it reads on the report.

Hoping to extend approvals for short-term patios in public and private spaces to allow business operators opportunity to capitalize on the confidence of outdoor space and expand the businesses ability to create physical distancing between tables.

Directions for clear and uniform requirements for heating, ventilating and electrical (including specific product recommendations) that comply with BC building code. Pre-approving styles of canopies and heater units that meet the jurisdictional needs. Reducing red tape and cost where possible. Creating effective and coordinated communication to let operators know the next steps and how to apply for any new processes in the jurisdiction are a part of the request.

The request is also looking for council to decide on patios for 2021 so restaurants can prepare and create a program that helps with pick up zones for contactless curb-side pickup.

The full report and request will be presented to town council on Tuesday.