Penticton  

Castanet asked people whether they're worried about a spike in COVID cases coming this fall

Fall spike a COVID concern

- | Story: 309911

Casey Richardson

As summer begins winding down, health officials warn of a potential peak in fall with COVID-19 cases. 

Castanet hit the streets to ask people whether they’re worried about a spike. 

Most people mentioned a bit of concern, but with maintaining social distancing and safety measures, thought it would be OK. 

Some individuals are concerned for businesses and schools to begin, and whether they’ll be the cause of the spike. 

How are you feeling about COVID-19 heading into fall? Let us know. Email us at [email protected].

