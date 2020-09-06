Oliver town council will be determining the dates for irrigation turn off and canal shut down on Tuesday

Photo: Pixabay Oliver Council will be discussing the irrigation turn-off date for the Oliver Irrigation Water System on Tuesday, and be presented with a report to determine the best course of action. There will also be a decided date for the canal cease diversion for the end of the agriculture season.

Current proposals for the irrigation turn off dates are Tuesday, Oct. 6 or Tuesday Oct. 13, while the cease diversion is suggested for Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Staff is currently recommending for the shut off to begin on October 6, as to to give staff proper time to perform winterizing duties through the remainder of each of the weeks.

Generally, the shut offs take approximately three to four days to complete all customers not wanting irrigation water any longer. Council has kept the irrigation shut offs fairly consistent in past years, but there is a realization that the proposed dates may be a bit early for many farmers this year.

The past three years for requests for late water to staff have been fairly consistent in Oliver, and staff are predicting to see the same number of requests in that range this year.

In 2019, there were 34 requests for late water, 2018 there were 25 requests and in 2017, 30 requests.

Customers this year will be charged $1.70 /day/acre for late water after the shut off date.

Once council determines the dates, the operations department can advertise to the existing customers, and staff would proceed with an early mail out to consistent late irrigation customers.

Public Works will be handling all late irrigation applications and inquiries this year at the Public Works building office located at 5971 Sawmill Road.

The director of operations will be giving a full report on Tuesday.