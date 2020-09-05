162114
Penticton  

Past Oliver papers go digital to preserve historical content

Newspapers from the 1940s

Old newspapers are receiving attention from the Oliver & District Heritage Society (ODHS), looking to better preserve Oliver’s papers and make them easily accessible for future generations. The grant funded project from the BC History Digitization Program at UBC’s Irving K. Barber Learning Centre awarded $7,947.50 to ODHS. 

The 4,417 newspapers, ran from 1940 to 2010, contain key information about Oliver people, places, and events, and are frequently requested by researchers. 

“They get used all the time,”Julianna Weisgarber, executive director for the ODHS said in a press release. “We’ve had former residents in other provinces request them, looking for a photo or an article about a family member. They get used for legal or environmental research.” 

Weisgarber added that there are historians, journalists, and writers who make requests for them as well. 

“We feel it’s important to make them more accessible to people.” 

Volunteers and student employees have started running the scanning, working to ensure that Oliver’s recorded history will survive long into the future. 

After the digitization is completed, the ODHS will work with UBCO’s library staff to have the digitized newspapers uploaded and hosted on the BC Regional Digitized History Program’s repository website Arca. Once online, the newspapers will be keyword-searchable and free to use.

Estimated to take 1-2 years to complete, the project result will be free public access to a significant local record of Oliver’s history.

