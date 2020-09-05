162114
Penticton  

Helicopters bucketing the Green Mountain fire west of Penticton

Helicopters bucket wildfire

Helicopters are bucketing a wildfire west of Penticton Saturday morning, as crews work to prevent the small fire from growing in the hot, dry conditions.

The Green Mountain Road wildfire was sparked Friday, about 20 kilometres west of Penticton. Burning in steep terrain next to Green Mountain Road, the fire has continued to grow since its discovery.

While it was pegged at 0.2 hectares Friday night, the BC Wildfire Service now believes the fire has grown to 1.5 hectares, and it remains classified as out of control.

There are currently eight BC Wildfire Service firefighters on scene, along with three helicopters and airtankers providing air support. BC Wildfire Service fire information officer Gagan Lindhran said more personnel are en route to the fire.

While the BCWS initially suspected the fire was human-caused, crews are now on scene to investigate further.

“We do have our fire origin and cause specialists that are on scene and they will do their investigative process to see if there is evidence of lightning outside of what we were aware of,” Lindhran said.

