Wildfire off Green Mountain Road putting up smoke near Apex

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

A wildfire has sparked on the route between Penticton and Apex Mountain Friday.

Fire crews from the Penticton Indian Band and Penticton are on scene.

It is reportedly close to the road, near Green Mountain Road and Apex Mountain Road, and putting up a lot of smoke.

Castanet has a call in to BC Wildfire Service, which has listed this as a new fire on their website, and will update with more information when it is available.