Penticton businesswoman Paraskevi Vassilaki dies at 94, and is remembered for strong character and dedication

Photo: Contributed Paraskevi Vassilaki, seen here on her 50th anniversary with her husband Florios, was a longtime Penticton businesswoman and matriarch remembered for her intelligence and drive.

Penticton is mourning the loss of a prominent businesswoman and family matriarch Paraskevi Vassilaki, remembered for her driven spirit and independence.

Paraskevi — known as "Mama" by many in her family and community — passed peacefully at her daughter’s home of heart-related issues Monday night, at age 94. She was surrounded by family when she died.

“We told her that we were here, we told her our names and she acknowledged each one of us. We told her we loved her and she nodded her head,” her daughter Athena Demosten said.

Paraskevi was born and raised in Greece, in the village of Apeiranthos, Naxos. She was married there in 1944, and had three of her four children there, John, Nick and Lizette.

In 1956, the family immigrated straight to Penticton. And in 1958, her last daughter, Athena was born.

“The reason they came to Canada was because they wanted their children to get a good education. She was quite an ambitious woman and a very hard worker. When they first came they worked three or four jobs a day.”

Athena has strong memories of that tireless work ethic.

“My mom worked at Elmers Cannery, she would wash dishes at the Elite restaurant, she would mop floors, she would go to the Three Gables hotel at night when the beer parlours were closed.”

After working and seeing what they did in the restaurant, Paraskevi decided she could that too.

“She was a very fast learner, so she decided you know what I can do this, why work for somebody else.”

In 1969, they opened their first restaurant on Main Street, the Sportsman’s Restaurant, right across from The Cellar, which they own now.

At the time, according to Athena, coffee was five cents a cup, plus a refill.

“In one year she had saved up enough money to buy the building across the street,” Athena said.

The building that houses The Cellar is a designated heritage site, built in 1921.

“That's where the business started, the whole family worked in the restaurant. Everybody worked together….She was very hardworking, and for the most part, she had us with her."

Athena recalls picking fruits together as a family when she was young. The family was very well known to the local orchards.

Most of her memories of her mother stem from her tenacious spirit.

“As a business woman, nobody could beat her. You couldn’t trick her or get her to do something she wouldn't want to do."

She wanted to go to lawyers by herself, bankers by herself.

“I would say, you know mom, why don't you take one of us with you so you can understand what they're saying. She says ‘I understand them very well, because I don't let them stop telling me until I understand what they're saying.’ She would say, 'Say again, say again.'”

Described as a very independent woman, “She was quick, she was astute, she said it like it was. There was no pussyfooting around.”

Even in her last few months, when Athena brought her home to care for her, her mother continued to try to contribute.

“When she came here , she would see the grape vine leaves down where we have our grapes, sitting on the balcony...She said ‘Tomorrow I'm going to go and pick the leaves so we can make dolmades.’”

Her mind and the way she thought were still were still focused on being productive, Athena added.

“My [final] memories here are not so much of her death, but of the quality time we had together... a lot of really good talks.”

Both Penticton City Council and the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen expressed their condolences to the family's loss this week, as her son John Vassilaki, Pentction mayor, took time off to mourn.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Providence Funeral Homes, which will include prayers on Sept. 15 at 7 p.m., and a funeral on Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. at the Panagia Greek Orthodox Church.

“All of the community here in Penticton knew her as Mama. She was Mama Vassilaki. They never went with her first name.”

Because of COVID-19, attendance numbers are limited, but both services will be live streamed on Facebook and the funeral home website.

"I know most of Penticton would have come if circumstances were as usual... We would like the family and just close friends to come to the church and to the prayers," Athena said.

Paraskevi is survived by children John, Nick, Lizette and Athena, 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

It was Paraskevi's wish to have donations made to the Panagia Greek Orthodox Church in lieu of flowers.