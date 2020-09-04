BC Wildfire Service removes area access restriction from Skaha Bluffs clmbing areas near Christie Mountain wildfire

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

BC Wildfire Service has removed an area access restriction order in place for the Skaha Bluffs climbing area near the Christie Mountain wildfire.

As of noon Friday, they have reopened the climbing areas of the provincial park. Mountain bike trails in the area including Rock Oven, Ward 1, Sauerkraut trails and the Smyth Forest Service Road remain closed.

Christie Mountain remains an active wildfire and many areas are dangerous, BC Wildfire says.

They ask that the public cooperate with the amendment to the restriction order and not try to access trails that remain off limits.

Conditions throughout the area restriction remain tenuous.