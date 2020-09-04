162114
Penticton  

Wildfire on Richter Mtn. controlled, likely human caused

Wildfire on Richter Mtn.

A new suspected human-caused wildfire sparked Thursday evening on Richter Mountain is thankfully under control according to B.C. Wildfire, though it serves as a reminder to be fire smart heading into a hot long weekend. 

Fire information officer Gagan Lindhran said the fire is spot-sized and under control as of Friday, located 18.6 kilometres west of Osoyoos off Highway 3. 

"Crews made good progress on it yesterday evening to ensure no further spread," she said. "Crews will be checking back on the fire today."

The fire was likely caused by a human, as were 66 per cent of wildfires in the Kamloops Fire Centre — stretching from north of Kamloops through the Okanagan Valley to the border — so far this year. 

"We're urging people to stay alert and be fire safe," Lindhran said. "Human-caused wildfires are preventable and they detract important resources from unavoidable lightning-caused wildfires." 

Richter Mountain was the site of a large wildfire in 2019. 

