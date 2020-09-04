CFUZ-FM (Peach City Radio) awarded Community Radio Fund of Canada Grant to host virtual local live music series

Photo: Contributed

Peach City Community Radio Society, which operators of 92.9 CFUZ-FM in Penticton was chosen as a receipt of a Radiometres grant for 2020-21 by the Community Radio Fund of Canada.

Twenty live performances will be streamed by the local station as a part of the project, ‘Caught in the Act’. The proposal is working to help revitalize a past station initiative, which featured recordings of performances by local and traveling musicians in Penticton live music settings.

“For me, this grant validates a large part of the reason I became involved with the station in the first place,” said Dave Del Rizzo, CFUZ Program Director in a press release. “To be able to establish more meaningful relationships with local musicians is a fundamental reason for a community radio station to exist. Being able to feature local artists who would otherwise have difficulty getting their music onto mainstream radio is a stepping stone towards becoming an integral part of the music scene in Penticton for CFUZ.”

The proposal has now been updated to accommodate proper social distancing and COVID safety measures. The previous live venues have shifted to instead featuring live performances by artists featured on social media live streams with accompanying radio broadcasts, video and podcast outputs.

“We feel that using our radio signal as a virtual venue is a legitimate and necessary evolution during this pandemic,” said Del Rizzo.

Opportunities for CFUZ station volunteers will be available to gain first hand experience in audio and video production, practicing interview skills, and managing the organization of live events.

The grant awarded $48,000 to the radio station to complete the project, where a portion will be devoted to acquiring the necessary equipment, with the rest being used for artist compensation, and honoraria for execution and production of the video and audio components.

Further information for interested participants and local musicians regarding the opportunities associated with this grant will become available when the grant begins on October 1, 2020.

Questions can also be sent directly via email to [email protected], or to the project organizers at [email protected]