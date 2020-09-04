South Okanagan single family homes in high demand, see jump in average prices

Photo: The Canadian Press

The price for single-family homes in the South Okanagan skyrocketed in August when compared year-over-year.

In August 2019, the average single-family dwelling sold for $494,349, while this year it sold for $709,592 — a dramatic 43 per cent increase.

The total number of units sold also increased by 112 per cent, from 82 in 2019 to 174 in 2020.

"It was a very busy August to say the least, with activity being higher than usual for this time of year," South Okanagan Real Estate Board president Lyndi Cruickshank said.

"The high level of sales is likely the result of a back-full effect, making up for sales that didn't happen during the usually busy spring months."

While this is good news for sellers, buyers are likely to see continuous climbing prices.

"A shortage of inventory, particularly single-family homes, is putting upward pressure on prices," Cruickshank explained.

"A number of factors seem to be pushing demand with a pronounced increase in multi-generational living, greater interest in real estate investment and consumers looking to migrate from the densely populated areas. Space and comforts around perceived safety seem to be a consideration for some buyers."

The number of current active listings in August totalled 1,787, up 12 per cent from the year before. Inventory for single-family homes was at 538, down 32.8 per cent.