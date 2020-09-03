B.C. Conservative Caucus meeting in Penticton this weekend

Photo: File photo MP Dan Albas will be among Conservative MPs descending on Penticton Friday and Saturday.

Members of Parliament from the B.C. Conservative Caucus will be meeting in Penticton Friday and Saturday to discuss election strategies and local issues.

For two days at the Penticton Lakeside Resort, 17 Conservative MPs from around the province will gather.

The caucus will be discussing ongoing issues in the province including infrastructure, the wine industry, BC fish hatcheries, election preparedness, and the COVID-19 economic recovery, according to a news release from the organization.

Among those in attendance will be Okanagan Valley and Interior MPs Dan Albas (Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola), Tracy Gray (Kelowna-Lake Country), Mel Arnold (North Okanagan-Shuswap) and Cathy McLeod (Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo).

The caucus will be taking place in the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding, currently the seat of NDP Richard Cannings.