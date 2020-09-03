Blasted Church Vineyards has installed a permanent thank you sign for firefighters and volunteers on their property

Photo: Brandyn M. Steele

Another group is showing their support for the firefighters, volunteers and emergency crews that worked on taming the Christie Mountain wildfire.

Blasted Church Vineyards painted a large “Thank You” sign, as a gesture of their appreciation.

“It’s a highly visible sign for all to see, especially for the aerial firefighting crews who have a flight path over our winery,” Evelyn Campbell, owner of Blasted Church said in a press release.

“It was so humbling and heartwarming to witness the bravery and kindness of all who helped with this emergency. Our Penticton community has an overwhelming amount of heart."

The thank you is a permanent fixture on the property now, which the winery mentions also doubles as a message of gratitude to wine tourists who have returned to the area in the aftermath of the fire to show their support.