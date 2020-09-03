Christie Mountain wildfire forced hundreds to access Emergency Support Services in Penticton

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen board heard details Thursday about the Emergency Support Services deployed to help with the Christie Mountain Wildfire.

A local Emergency Operations Centre and Emergency Support Services Reception Centre operated for the duration of the fire's most dangerous times, from Aug. 18 to 22.

Over the course of those days, 338 individuals and families received ESS, 845 individuals were screened by Interior Health Authority for COVID-19 prior to entering the reception centre and the Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team (ALERT) supported an average of 11 pets daily and made daily visits to farms and homes to feed livestock left in the evacuation order zone.

The CivicReady Mass Notification system sent out 4,270 emails, 4,301 texts and 2,262 voice calls to subscribers to the "Emergency D" group.

The Regional ESS manually registered 330 families at the physical reception centre in Penticton, while 4,733 registered through the new Evacuee Registration and Assistance tool for the RDOS and City of Penticton, who worked in concert throughout the crisis as evacuation alerts were in both the district and the municipality.

More than 100 fire crew members continue to work on Christie Mountain as of Thursday morning, patrolling and conducting mop up.

Area D director Ron Obirek, who was himself evacuated, had nothing but praise and thanks for the fire crews from local communities and from as far away as Armstrong that saved all but one of 319 homes in the Heritage Hills development.

"I can’t say enough to every member of this board to please go back to your fire departments so that they hear from our community the gratitude, it’s overwhelming," Obirek said at Thursday's meeting.