Problem Airbnb in Osoyoos dubbed a 'nightmare' by neighbours denied a second chance at a permit

A request from the owner of a problem Airbnb in Osoyoos dubbed a "nightmare" by a neighbour to re-apply early for his temporary operation permit has been denied.

At a Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen board meeting, Richard Law called in to make his case as to why his property on 37th Street in rural Osoyoos.

The board had previously denied his request for a permit early this summer, after operating without one for a year and recieving multiple letters of complaint about his guests. Typically, when the board denies a permit, the applicant has to wait one year before re-applying, but Law was seeking an exception to re-apply early.

"I do understand there was a problem, but that was last year," Law explained to the board. "There was no problems this year until we shut down."

Law said a few vocal neighbours are the ones with the issue but many others he canvassed were fine with his operation. Some complained about noise and others about increased traffic.

"I’m willing to put up some kind of a barrier along the north wall to alleviate hopefully most of the noise problems," Law said.

But while some members of the board, like Area B director George Bush, expressed sympathy for Law, rural Osoyoos director Mark Pendergraft pointed out this is a mess of Law's own making, with complaints lodged during his first year when he did not have a permit.

"It started on the wrong foot, creating issues in the community. If a permit had been in place it would have been hard to cancel and leave the person hanging there but, he didn’t have it," Pendergraft said.

Area I director Subrina Monteith agreed.

"We have the same problem brewing in Kaleden right now with vacation rentals popping up and neighbours are very unimpressed," Monteith said. “That’s why we have the temporary use permit, so that everyone can have a say as to what happens in their community."

Law will be eligible to re-apply for a permit in July 2021.