161795
Penticton  

Semi strikes cyclist in hit-and-run incident in Penticton

Semi hits cyclist, drives on

- | Story: 309711

RCMP are investigating a hit-and-run involving a semi truck and a cyclist in Penticton in August. 

On Aug. 16 at 8 p.m., a woman cycling north on Fairview Road observed a dark coloured semi-truck with no trailer, which turned left onto Fairview Road from Huth Avenue.

As the woman continued cycling, she overheard the semi-truck behind her approaching closer.

The semi-truck knocked her off her bicycle, resulting in her falling onto the sidewalk and suffering minor injuries.

The semi-truck then continued past her, and traveled east onto Duncan Avenue.

Luckily, the woman's injuries left her able to walk to the nearby BC Ambulance station for medical attention. 

She could not recall a licence plate, but described the truck as a semi with no trailed, dark in colour and heavy dirt on the rear. 

“Investigators are hoping to speak with anyone who may have witnessed any part of this incident, and encourage them to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300,” said Cst. James Grandy.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

157942
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
160198


Real Estate
4258919
3225 Shannon Lake Rd
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$325,000
more details
161974




Send us your News Tips!


160133


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Sam
Sam Penticton SPCA >


161951


The power of nature

Galleries
Well that’s pretty neat.
Better Call Saul tops list of best TV shows available to stream
Showbiz
Better Call Saul has topped a new U.S. TV poll to find the best...
Star Wars – Pug Edition
Must Watch
May the pug be with you.
A car review with a toddler
Must Watch
Like Top Gear but without the budget and Hammond is now a...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
If you don’t start your morning wasting time on the...


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162609
161715