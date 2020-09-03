Semi strikes cyclist in hit-and-run incident in Penticton

Photo: Google Street View A cyclist was struck in a hit-and-run near the corner of Huth and Fairview in Penticton, and police are seeking witnesses.

RCMP are investigating a hit-and-run involving a semi truck and a cyclist in Penticton in August.

On Aug. 16 at 8 p.m., a woman cycling north on Fairview Road observed a dark coloured semi-truck with no trailer, which turned left onto Fairview Road from Huth Avenue.

As the woman continued cycling, she overheard the semi-truck behind her approaching closer.

The semi-truck knocked her off her bicycle, resulting in her falling onto the sidewalk and suffering minor injuries.

The semi-truck then continued past her, and traveled east onto Duncan Avenue.

Luckily, the woman's injuries left her able to walk to the nearby BC Ambulance station for medical attention.

She could not recall a licence plate, but described the truck as a semi with no trailed, dark in colour and heavy dirt on the rear.

“Investigators are hoping to speak with anyone who may have witnessed any part of this incident, and encourage them to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300,” said Cst. James Grandy.