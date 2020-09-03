Police asking for witnesses to suspected Penticton Channel arson

Photo: Dustin Jackson

Police have released more details regarding a suspected arson Wednesday morning by the Penticton Channel.

At 8:40 a.m. on Sept. 2, an officer noticed a large plume of smoke coming from a small brush fire near the Channel Parkway and Highway 97.

Nearby, a man was spotted on a dirt bike, and when the officer lit his lights and sirens, the man took off.

Another officer intercepted the man a short distance away and took him into custody. Police have not released his name.

The fire was quickly extinguished by the Penticton Fire Department and Penticton Indian Band fire crews.

“The motorcyclist taken into custody faces a charge of flight from police, and is also being investigated for this suspected arson. Investigators are reaching out to the public for any witnesses, and encourages them to contact the Penticton RCMP, 250-492-4300," said Cst. James Grandy.