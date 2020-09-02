161795
162166
Penticton  

RDOS launches online public feedback portal

New online portal launched

- | Story: 309653

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has launched a new public engagement interactive online portal. 

Located here, the site will share information with and gather feedback from RDOS residents, who can sign up to receive project updates and participate in surveys. 

The 2020 Citizen Survey is the first of two projects launching this year on the site, aimed at finding out "how communities are using regional services and facilities, gauging how satisfied residents are with those services and helping identify areas for improvement."

The second survey aims to gauge public feeling about the proposed Campbell Mountain Landfill organics composting treatment facility. Currently, an 80-acre property at 1313 Greyback Mountain Road has been selected as the best location, but the matter is still in the public consultation phase. 

Find the new RDOS Regional Connections website and these surveys here

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

160308
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
160198


Real Estate
4152319
#118 725 Academy Way
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$464,888
more details
161356




Send us your News Tips!


159169


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Jack
Jack Penticton SPCA >


162432


Wooden Masterpieces

Galleries
Check out these amazing home projects.
Wooden Masterpieces (2)
Galleries
Jason Bateman pushed Dax Shepard to propose to Kristen Bell
Showbiz
Actor Dax Shepard credits pal Jason Bateman with encouraging him...
Toddler drops mom’s birthday cake
Must Watch
Happy Birthd- never mind.
Ed Sheeran is a first-time dad
Showbiz
Ed Sheeran has welcomed his first child with wife Cherry Seaborn.


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154831
162216