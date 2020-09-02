RDOS launches online public feedback portal

Photo: Contributed

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has launched a new public engagement interactive online portal.

Located here, the site will share information with and gather feedback from RDOS residents, who can sign up to receive project updates and participate in surveys.

The 2020 Citizen Survey is the first of two projects launching this year on the site, aimed at finding out "how communities are using regional services and facilities, gauging how satisfied residents are with those services and helping identify areas for improvement."

The second survey aims to gauge public feeling about the proposed Campbell Mountain Landfill organics composting treatment facility. Currently, an 80-acre property at 1313 Greyback Mountain Road has been selected as the best location, but the matter is still in the public consultation phase.

Find the new RDOS Regional Connections website and these surveys here.