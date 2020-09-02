161795
Penticton  

The Summerland Aquatic & Fitness Centre will be reopening on September 8

Aquatic centre reopening

Summerland will be open for workouts. 

Reopening for recreational spaces is moving forward for the District of Summerland, as the Summerland Aquatic & Fitness Centre is set to open its doors on September 8. 

The plan is to have the centre open in phased sections, ensuring to look after the safety of patrons and staff. The first phase is planned to include reduced hours of operation, reduced activities, reduced number of participants, dedicated time slots for participation, scheduled 15 minutes buffer between time slots, online pre-registration required for fitness room and pool use (no drop-ins), and a mid-day shut-down for enhanced cleaning protocols. 

The fitness room, lane swimming, aquafit and public swimming sessions are now available, including the fall recreation programs open for registration. 

Visit the centre’s website to view the online recreation guide and for details on all facility guidelines and program opportunities. Customers may pre-register now at www.summerland.ca/recreation or by phoning during office hours. 

