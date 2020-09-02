162114
162272
Penticton  

Penticton Chamber announces 2020 Business Excellence Awards nominees

Nominee list dropped

- | Story: 309643

The Penticton Chamber of Commerce and Total Restoration Services have released their nominations for the 2020 Fire & Ice Business Excellence Awards.

This marks the 33rd year that the annual Business Excellence Awards (BEA) work to recognize businesses, organizations and individuals in Penticton and area that have achieved excellence in the community through their own abilities, efforts and initiatives. 

Nominations have closed  for the 2020 BEA, a selection committee of 10 business professionals and community leaders will now work to decide the top three finalists for each of the 10 award categories.

The chamber received 126 nominations this year, nominating 92 unique Penticton and area businesses, with some in. 

“We want to thank everyone for their participation in the nomination process. This year has been challenging for everyone. It is truly inspiring to see how each of the nominees contributes to the overall well-being of the community,” said Nicole Clark, Penticton & Wine Country Chamber President in a press release. “The selection committee has its work cut out for it!” 

In the Young Professional of the Year category, Castanet’s own Jasmine Aantjes was nominated alongside other talented individuals, including:

  • Hollie Tayal – Modern PURAIR – South Okanagan 
  • Brianna Vennard – Backlash Beauty Bar 
  • Colton Cheney – Prospera Credit Union 
  • Harpreet Sidhu – HEK Yeah Media 
  • Jasmine Aantjes – Castanet 
  • Kevin Smith – Kettle Valley Memorial 
  • Milan Anic – Skaha Barbers 
  • Shayna Ranit – NuVista Chiropractic & Wellness 
  • Spencer Brown – Brown Benefits 

Business of the Year features seven business, nominating:

  • Beltone Hearing Clinic, Osoyoos 
  • Betts Electric Ltd. 
  • Hoodoo Adventures 
  • Last Call Liquor Mart 
  • McPhail Kilt Makers 
  • T-Bones Fresh Meal Market 
  • Total Restoration Services – South Okanagan 

Castanet was also nominated in the Community Support Excellence category, which includes:

  • Community Futures Okanagan Similkameen 
  • KOJO Penticton 
  • Castanet.net Penticton
  • Penticton Meals on Wheels 
  • Penticton Speedway 
  • Providence Funeral Homes & Crematorium 
  • The Bench Market 

The complete list of the nominees in all categories can be found on the Chamber of Commerce’s website. 

“Now, more than ever, it is important that we continue to celebrate and support our business community as they pivot and adapt to our changing world.” said Tracy Van Raes, manager of marketing and community relations at Total Restoration Services in a press release. “On behalf of all of us at Total Restoration, we congratulate the nominees on being recognized.” 

Coming in September, the selection committee will score each nominee and select the top three finalists in each award category. Penticton Chamber will then announce the top 3 finalists in each award category with a press conference. 

Afterwards, the selection committee connects with all finalists to determine 2020 award recipients. A videographer will meet with the finalists to create a 60 second highlight video. 

On Oct. 3, the BEA Fire & Ice Celebration of Success evening recipients in each award category will be unveiled at the Business Excellence Awards Fire & Ice Celebration of Success. 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

160552
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
160198


Real Estate
4152319
#118 725 Academy Way
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$464,888
more details
158777




Send us your News Tips!


161779


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Jack
Jack Penticton SPCA >


162046


Wooden Masterpieces

Galleries
Check out these amazing home projects.
Wooden Masterpieces (2)
Galleries
Jason Bateman pushed Dax Shepard to propose to Kristen Bell
Showbiz
Actor Dax Shepard credits pal Jason Bateman with encouraging him...
Toddler drops mom’s birthday cake
Must Watch
Happy Birthd- never mind.
Ed Sheeran is a first-time dad
Showbiz
Ed Sheeran has welcomed his first child with wife Cherry Seaborn.


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154831
162216