Penticton Chamber announces 2020 Business Excellence Awards nominees

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton Chamber of Commerce and Total Restoration Services have released their nominations for the 2020 Fire & Ice Business Excellence Awards.

This marks the 33rd year that the annual Business Excellence Awards (BEA) work to recognize businesses, organizations and individuals in Penticton and area that have achieved excellence in the community through their own abilities, efforts and initiatives.

Nominations have closed for the 2020 BEA, a selection committee of 10 business professionals and community leaders will now work to decide the top three finalists for each of the 10 award categories.

The chamber received 126 nominations this year, nominating 92 unique Penticton and area businesses, with some in.

“We want to thank everyone for their participation in the nomination process. This year has been challenging for everyone. It is truly inspiring to see how each of the nominees contributes to the overall well-being of the community,” said Nicole Clark, Penticton & Wine Country Chamber President in a press release. “The selection committee has its work cut out for it!”

In the Young Professional of the Year category, Castanet’s own Jasmine Aantjes was nominated alongside other talented individuals, including:

Hollie Tayal – Modern PURAIR – South Okanagan

Brianna Vennard – Backlash Beauty Bar

Colton Cheney – Prospera Credit Union

Harpreet Sidhu – HEK Yeah Media

Jasmine Aantjes – Castanet

Kevin Smith – Kettle Valley Memorial

Milan Anic – Skaha Barbers

Shayna Ranit – NuVista Chiropractic & Wellness

Spencer Brown – Brown Benefits

Business of the Year features seven business, nominating:

Beltone Hearing Clinic, Osoyoos

Betts Electric Ltd.

Hoodoo Adventures

Last Call Liquor Mart

McPhail Kilt Makers

T-Bones Fresh Meal Market

Total Restoration Services – South Okanagan

Castanet was also nominated in the Community Support Excellence category, which includes:

Community Futures Okanagan Similkameen

KOJO Penticton

Castanet.net Penticton

Penticton Meals on Wheels

Penticton Speedway

Providence Funeral Homes & Crematorium

The Bench Market

The complete list of the nominees in all categories can be found on the Chamber of Commerce’s website.

“Now, more than ever, it is important that we continue to celebrate and support our business community as they pivot and adapt to our changing world.” said Tracy Van Raes, manager of marketing and community relations at Total Restoration Services in a press release. “On behalf of all of us at Total Restoration, we congratulate the nominees on being recognized.”

Coming in September, the selection committee will score each nominee and select the top three finalists in each award category. Penticton Chamber will then announce the top 3 finalists in each award category with a press conference.

Afterwards, the selection committee connects with all finalists to determine 2020 award recipients. A videographer will meet with the finalists to create a 60 second highlight video.

On Oct. 3, the BEA Fire & Ice Celebration of Success evening recipients in each award category will be unveiled at the Business Excellence Awards Fire & Ice Celebration of Success.