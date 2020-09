Photo: Mike Bews

The stack is back atop the historic SS Sicamous in Penticton.

Urgent work was required to the smokestack back in February, requiring a giant crane to remove it in order for it to be refurbished or replaced.

On Wednesday morning, Maurer Crane Service was back with their machinery, making the silhouette of the iconic boat complete again.

The stack was manufactured by local business Waycon Manufacturing Ltd.

The City of Penticton, which owns the boat, paid for the work.