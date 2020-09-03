Family seeking new name for Summerland hair salon bought to support daughter born nine weeks early

Photo: Contributed Willem and Katie Van Garp and their daughter Holland.

A South Okanagan family is looking for community help naming their new hair salon with a nod to their inspiration: Their baby daughter.

Katie Van Gurp wasn't planning on owning a hair salon, but in March 2019, trouble in her pregnancy put her on a path that would lead her to that decision.

She went into pre-term labour, and her daughter Holland was born nine weeks early with swelling in her brain that has had long-term cognitive and physical effects. It was touch-and-go for the first few weeks of her life in the hospital, but thankfully, she fought through and was able to go home.

Now 18 months old, Holland has cerebral palsy but is "such a happy little girl," according to her mother, with an infectious smile. To support Holland, Van Gurp and her husband decided to make a pivot in their life plan.

"In January, we ended up buying a hair salon in Summerland, just because I knew my maternity leave was coming to an end in June," Van Gurp said, and with Holland's many physiotherapy and doctor appointments, she knew flexibility in her work hours was key.

That salon was Diane's Hair Design. They had a friend working out of her home as a stylist who immediately jumped on board to join the salon, and another of the previous stylists from Diane's stayed on.

"We've just been kind of getting into the swing of things and then unfortunately COVID happened which was a big hit," Van Gurp said. "So now, things have been slowly getting better so we thought you know what, it's time to do what we wanted to do, which is name our salon after our little girl."

To have a little fun with it, they decided to hold a contest to get the community to help figure out the perfect name. On Facebook here, you can comment with your name idea and be entered to win $150 in salon services. The only caveat is that the name must include Holland.

Already, dozens of submissions have flowed in, like "Holland's Hair House," "Heavenly Holland's House of Hair" and " "Holland's Hair Haven," to name just a few.

"Me and my husband are going to go through them," Van Gurp said. "It's hard, there's a lot of good ones!"

The new name will also come with a new paint job, improvements, and Van Gurp and Holland will be frequent faces at the salon and are looking forward to getting to know the customers and community.

Find the as-yet unnamed salon, which is accepting new clients, on Wharton Street in Summerland.