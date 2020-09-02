Okanagan Historical Society #84 has released their newest edition of history books

Photo: Contributed

The Okanagan Historical Society has released their latest book, entitled Okanagan History.

“Well what we endeavour to do is tell a little bit about the history of each of the areas that are covered by the different branches that we have up and down the Valley,” said Karen Collins, the Penticton branch president for the Okanagan Historical Society.

“The first book was published in 1926, so other than a few of the war years where books weren't published, what has happened is the people that originally formed this organization were really forward thinking in preserving the history of the area, so we're just continuing on.”

Every year the organization aims to get new authors to bring out new stories of local history that is of interest.

“This year our section opens with an article on Okanagan Falls.”

There are also articles from Oliver, Osoyoos, Summerland, Similkameen in the South Okanagan sections, hoping to attract local residents and history enthusiasts.

Because 2020 is the year of the nurse, one author did a story that was about Kathleen Ellis, who is really celebrated across Canada for her nursing career.

“I just love the whole, every aspect of the book,” Collins said.

Collins said that like most businesses this year, COVID impacted the society and sales of the book.

“We would normally have an easier time selling it and getting it out to the public.”

Books will be available in September at the Dragons Den (12 Front Street) in Penticton. In Summerland, books can be purchased at the Summerland Museum (9521 Wharton St.) or the Summerland Chamber of Commerce (15600 Highway 97), cash or cheque only.