162114
Penticton  

Okanagan Historical Society #84 has released their newest edition of history books

Book for local history buffs

- | Story: 309638

The Okanagan Historical Society has released their latest book, entitled Okanagan History.

“Well what we endeavour to do is tell a little bit about the history of each of the areas that are covered by the different branches that we have up and down the Valley,” said Karen Collins, the Penticton branch president for the Okanagan Historical Society.

“The first book was published in 1926, so other than a few of the war years where books weren't published, what has happened is the people that originally formed this organization were really forward thinking in preserving the history of the area, so we're just continuing on.” 

Every year the organization aims to get new authors to bring out new stories of local history that is of interest. 

“This year our section opens with an article on Okanagan Falls.”

There are also articles from Oliver, Osoyoos, Summerland, Similkameen in the South Okanagan sections, hoping to attract local residents and history enthusiasts. 

Because 2020 is the year of the nurse, one author did a story that was about Kathleen Ellis, who is really celebrated across Canada for her nursing career. 

“I just love the whole, every aspect of the book,” Collins said. 

Collins said that like most businesses this year, COVID impacted the society and sales of the book. 

“We would normally have an easier time selling it and getting it out to the public.” 

Books will be available in September at the Dragons Den (12 Front Street) in Penticton. In Summerland, books can be purchased at the Summerland Museum (9521 Wharton St.) or the Summerland Chamber of Commerce (15600 Highway 97), cash or cheque only.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

157940
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
160198


Real Estate
4199972
4029 Belmont Rd
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$799,900
more details




Send us your News Tips!


160939


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Jack
Jack Penticton SPCA >


161117


Wooden Masterpieces

Galleries
Check out these amazing home projects.
Wooden Masterpieces (2)
Galleries
Jason Bateman pushed Dax Shepard to propose to Kristen Bell
Showbiz
Actor Dax Shepard credits pal Jason Bateman with encouraging him...
Toddler drops mom’s birthday cake
Must Watch
Happy Birthd- never mind.
Ed Sheeran is a first-time dad
Showbiz
Ed Sheeran has welcomed his first child with wife Cherry Seaborn.


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161715