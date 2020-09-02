161795
The second annual Penticton Beer Week is coming up in October with a new collaboration beer

Seven brewers make a beer

Penticton Beer week will showcase a collaboration beer made by all seven of Penticton's breweries.

Running from Oct. 16-24, 2020, the beer will be available on tap from all the local breweries, and in cans at a few liquor stores. 

The beer is named Penticton Seven, and is a hazy pale ale. Bad Tattoo, Barley Mill, Cannery, Highway 97, Neighbourhood, Slackwater, Tin Whistle all contributed to production. 

The Penticton Beer Week collaboration beer is a fundraiser beer, with partial proceeds of the beer supporting the BC Hospitality Foundation, to help support those in the hospitality industry facing financial crisis due to a health condition.

Check out the beer at a bar or liquor store near you this fall.

