The District of Summerland announced that phases one and two of the Giant’s Head Mountain trails re-development project have been completed on Wednesday

Casey Richardson

Hikers and bikers can traverse up and through Giant’s Head Mountain a little easier now that the District of Summerland has completed the first two phases of redevelopment.

The District, in consultation with the community, completed a Trails Redevelopment Plan in 2018 which balances recreation opportunities and natural conservation. The project included work on upgrading 5.4 kilometres of trails, adding 2.2 kilometres of new trail, trail decommissioning for erosion control and environmental protection, new guard rails, park entrance improvements, road pull outs, reinstallation of viewing tubes and trail signage.

“It’s really important to conservation as well because we’re looking at rehabilitating some of the grasslands on the mountain too,” said Summerland Mayor Toni Boot at the announcement on Wednesday.

“Staff are working on reseeding and protecting certain areas of the mountain so the grasslands ecosystem that supports the animals habitat can come back.”

In order to protect the ecosystem values, a comprehensive environmental management plan was completed prior to starting the trail work.

Boot also spoke on the significance for the Indigenous peoples, “quite cultural and spiritual significance to our Indigenous neighbours" "The District of Summerland staff is working on getting interpretive signage throughout the mountain by working with them.

The peak of the mountain also houses a time capsule from 1976, which a young Boot contributed to along with her classmates.

The project, which cost close to $800,000, included federal gas tax funds of $200,000. The redevelopment was also able to move forward thanks to the Rotary Club of Summerland contributing $100,000 to the project and assisting with securing $445,000 of provincial Rural Dividend funding. The Club added additional funds of $26,500 for signage.

Ellen Walker-Matthews, a Rotarian and founding chair of the Giant's Head Grind, was surprised to see how fast the project was finished.

“For a project this size and the costs, it really did come together in an amazing way,” Walker-Matthews said.

The Rotary Club of Summerland was a key component of the redevelopment’s success, contributing donations from the Giant's Head Grind, a hike and bike race in honour of her son who passed away from colon cancer.

“We’re just so honoured that we were able to be part of it and our son’s legacy can continue on through this.”

The District invites everyone to visit and enjoy the mountain, reminding users to stay on the trails and respect the grasslands.