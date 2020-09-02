Mental health and addictions services coming to Okanagan Similkameen school district

Photo: Google Street View SD 53 board offices.

The Province of B.C. is boosting funding to its existing school-based wellness programs by $2 million, some of which will go toward "integrated child and youth teams" in the Okanagan-Similkameen School District 53.

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Judy Darcy made the announcement Wednesday morning from Richmond, one of the three districts slated for the program this year.

Darcy described a "seamless" team of mental health experts, doctors, therapists, Indigenous elders and more which will work together with the school district to ensure kids who need help with mental health or addictions get it immediately.

"For too long families have had to struggle to get care," Darcy said. "With the right supports in place at the right time, young people with mental health and substance abuse issues can thrive."

The team of providers and educators will be comprised of some local, existing services and potentially some new hires to the community. The driving idea is catching problems quickly, with teachers within the district being able to point to students who might night help and send them right away to get help.

Darcy saiid she has heard from many families since becoming Minister that "they knock and they knock and they knock" on doors of healthcare providers seeking aide for their kids, only to be told to try somewhere else. This plan aims to streamline the help, all through one service.

"It means the children and youth will not have to re-tell their story,” Darcy said, avoiding re-traumatizing.

The service may take a year or more to roll out in the Okanagan-Similkameen, Darcy said, and the specific details will be decided by the school district to tailor to the needs of the children in their community.

The eventual plan is to have the service in place in every school district in the province. Richmond, Coast Mountains and Okanagan-Similkameen join Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows and the Comox Valley, bringing the total number of school districts with ICY teams to five since they were first introduced in July 2019. Funding for the teams is part of the Province's $74-million investment over three years announced in Budget 2019 to support mental health initiatives for children and youth.