Penticton  

A windy day on the Okanagan Lake caused a kayaker to flip and need rescue

Rough water lake rescue

Casey Richardson

“It’s rougher than heck out there!”

A very windy marine rescue happened Wednesday morning after a kayaker on the Okanagan lake had her boat fill up and flip. The waves were too high for her to get back in and her partner, who was also kayaking with her, soon lost visual.

Fire responded to the scene to find her already rescued by a local who went out in his boat to help get her.Swells were reported to be five to six feet once out on the lake. 

David Magee, a resident of the Red Wing community, got the call from another resident about the kayaker and quickly sprang to action to his boat. 

“I’m telling you it was so rough,” Magee said. “I was driving the boat…. We got the [kayak] in and got her in the boat and we made it back.”

“But everything was perfect thank you gods of the water.”

The kayaker was unharmed and did not require medical attention.

