Penticton  

Brush fire sparked near Penticton Channel suspected arson

Arsonist suspected in blaze

UPDATE: 9:45 a.m.

RCMP have confirmed that a man is in custody relating to the early morning brush fire at the Penticton Channel south end parking lot. 

Cst. James Grandy could only share that much information at this time, and will be providing more later in the day. 

This is not the first time a firebug has operated along the Channel. 

ORIGNIAL: 9:20 a.m.

A brush fire near the Penticton Channel parking lot that sparked Wednesday morning was quickly tended to. 

The Penticton Fire Department assisted the Penticton Indian Band Fire Department in controlling the small fire. 

Castanet has reached out to the PFD and RCMP for more information as to the suspected cause. 

