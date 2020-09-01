161795
Penticton  

Rotary Penticton raises $35,000 from lobster supper sale

Lobster-on-the-run success

Despite having to move into drive-thru mode, the Penticton Rotary's annual Lobster Feast was a huge success this year. 

Natalie Ferebeee, a Rotary member, was thrilled with this weekend's event. 

"We were completely sold out," she said, adding that the auction online throughout August and 50/50 draw were also popular. 

"We had a total of 716 dinners sold, from delivery as well as drive-thru. Every half an hour, we had anything from 20 to 25 cars."

In total, over $35,000 was raised, all of which will be going toward the Skaha splash pad upgrade project to which they have pledged $150,000 over three years. 

Ferebee was thrilled at how volunteers from the Rotary came together to make the event work during strange times. 

"It was totally different, we had to pivot and do something," she said. "It worked out great."

