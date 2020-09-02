Motel residents frustrated with water shut off after a plumbling back up stops access

Casey Richardson

“It’s not worth living here”

Residents of Pleasant View Motel have been struggling for the past few days without full access to water after it was shut off due to a septic system backup.

“You can’t take a shower, you can’t wash your dishes, you can’t use anything,” said Ray Kozub, a resident of Pleasant View Motel. “To use washrooms I’ve got to go up the park in Summerland.

The septic tank started backing up into the bottom level rooms, where Kozub had the floors flooded in his room. The strong smell from the dirty water was very present throughout the property.

“They shut the water off because nothing goes anywhere so the toilet backs up, the tub is full of dirty water and water is coming in from the wall.”

Owner Walter Wang stated they’ve been working on clearing out the pipes and getting water back.

“From Friday until now, because Friday [and] the weekend, nobody can come [clean] the septic tank.”

Management brought in a team to clear out the septic tank on Tuesday morning.

“Today should be okay, we [will] go through everything today. We go through the pipe. If not we're going to go rent a porta potty for them,” Wang said.

Many residents have left the motel or are planning on leaving after dealing with the lack of water access. Wang stated they had given residents access to water.

“We do help, we have tap water for them. We told them where [it is].”

Kozub stated he would’ve already left if he hadn’t already paid rent until September 15.

“After five days, you get kind of frustrated.”