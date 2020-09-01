161795
Penticton  

Public education planned regarding Penticton urban deer

How to live with city deer?

- | Story: 309516

Penticton council decided to start working on plans for a public outreach and education program regarding urban deer, to be further discussed and finessed at a later council meeting. 

Coun. Katie Robinson told her fellow councillors Tuesday afternoon that this idea had come as a recommendation from the community-staffed Safety and Security Advisory Committee.

"The deer aren't going anywhere," Robinson said, explaining the need for better education on how to be a good neighbour to deer in the community. 

Calls to cull urban deer have been frequent and unsuccessful in recent years. City staff said they have "two reports regarding urban deer (April 17, 2018 and April 2, 2019). Prior outcomes have included working with the RDOS, WildSafeBC and the Conservation Officer Service on public education and case-by-case deer/human interactions."

Council voted unanimously to direct staff to investigate what a widespread public education campaign might look like, for consideration at a future meeting. 

