160553
162166
Penticton  

Osoyoos Indian Band finds racist slurs scrawled on pictograph

Racist graffiti at sacred site

- | Story: 309508

The Osoyoos Indian Band's chief is left furious and frustrated after vandals trespassed and left vulgar, racist graffiti on a pictograph on their reserve. 

"Some racist idiot went in with, I'm not sure whether it was spray paint or something else, and put swear words all over them," said Chief Clarence Louie, who explained the graffiti had been discovered this weekend in a remote area of their reserve.

"Just like anybody, if you came home and saw your house with swear words all over it you'd get pissed off and mad and upset."

Scrawled across the ancient ancestral drawings on the rock were the words "F*ck this dirty rez," among other racist slurs against Indigenous people. 

Louie said the history of that particular pictograph is unknown. 

"Nobody knows who put it there or why they put it there, it could be a variety of spiritual or religious reasons, rights of passage reasons, some of them are thousands or hundreds of years old," Louie said.

"They are very important for the heritage, and specific to the location where they are at. It's upsetting to all Native people and I'm sure it's upsetting to most white people as well."

He said he has begun working with experts in rock art who are looking into the best ways to remove the graffiti and save the art underneath. 

In the meantime, Louie wants to voice a reminder that Osoyoos Indian Band lands are private. 

"People think Indian reserves are just public land just because it's not developed in some cases ... people that are respectful turn around and don't drive on people's private roads," he said. 

"People that do stuff like this need to get their asses thrown in jail for a long time." 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

159748
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
160198


Real Estate
4182680
# 115 580 Sarsons Road
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$398,000
more details
161974




Send us your News Tips!


160133


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Tia
Tia Penticton SPCA >


161622


Tattuesday- Tattoo face swaps

Galleries
Horrifying and hilarious tattoo face swaps.
Tattuesday- Tattoo face swaps (2)
Galleries
Batman did it!
Must Watch
2 year old blaming batman for the lipstick art on mom’s...
New Haunted Mansion movie in the works at Disney
Showbiz
Disney bosses are reportedly reviving the popular The Haunted...
Postman Pat doing his rounds
Must Watch
“This was spotted on bank Holiday Sunday afternoon around...


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162312
161944