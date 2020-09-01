Osoyoos Indian Band finds racist slurs scrawled on pictograph

Photo: Osoyoos Indian Band

The Osoyoos Indian Band's chief is left furious and frustrated after vandals trespassed and left vulgar, racist graffiti on a pictograph on their reserve.

"Some racist idiot went in with, I'm not sure whether it was spray paint or something else, and put swear words all over them," said Chief Clarence Louie, who explained the graffiti had been discovered this weekend in a remote area of their reserve.

"Just like anybody, if you came home and saw your house with swear words all over it you'd get pissed off and mad and upset."

Scrawled across the ancient ancestral drawings on the rock were the words "F*ck this dirty rez," among other racist slurs against Indigenous people.

Louie said the history of that particular pictograph is unknown.

"Nobody knows who put it there or why they put it there, it could be a variety of spiritual or religious reasons, rights of passage reasons, some of them are thousands or hundreds of years old," Louie said.

"They are very important for the heritage, and specific to the location where they are at. It's upsetting to all Native people and I'm sure it's upsetting to most white people as well."

He said he has begun working with experts in rock art who are looking into the best ways to remove the graffiti and save the art underneath.

In the meantime, Louie wants to voice a reminder that Osoyoos Indian Band lands are private.

"People think Indian reserves are just public land just because it's not developed in some cases ... people that are respectful turn around and don't drive on people's private roads," he said.

"People that do stuff like this need to get their asses thrown in jail for a long time."