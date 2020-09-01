Summerland Mayor Toni Boot was honoured by an anti-racism group on Tuesday

Photo: Casey Richardson Summerland Mayor Toni Boot stands with the We Are One group, after they honoured her for her fight against racism

We Are One, an activist group out of Vancouver, wanted to thank Summerland Mayor Toni Boot for taking a stand against racism this summer, when a local family was targeted with racist graffiti on their home.

“Sticking up and standing up against racism, that was the main thing that the kids wanted to come here, meet her and personally give her some of our swag. So she could be the person to spread the message because we have the same goal and same focus,” said Faiyaz Khan, one of the members of the group.

“We started focusing more on the message of we are one, that it's all inclusive. That everybody is equal no matter what colour, race, religion.”

Khan’s kids were the ones who wanted to come and meet the mayor, and thank her.They presented her with t-shirts, sweaters, a jacket, face masks and plenty of other swag.

Boot said she felt ‘very overwhelmed by the group’s gifts and support.

“It's very inspiring and it makes me very hopeful to see these children know exactly what they're talking about.”

The mayor is hoping the group can help with conversation going on with district staff surrounding racism, where council will be discussing ways to better the community.

“I had no idea of the global reach of the organization, and to have this in British Columbia, to have these people so passionate, right from the young children which I think is key, I think it's really really important.”

We Are One is also the name of the group’s song, made for Canada’s 150 birthday celebration. The group has also traveled internationally to spread the message.