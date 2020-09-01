162114
160859
Penticton  

Summerland Mayor Toni Boot was honoured by an anti-racism group on Tuesday

Young activists thank mayor

- | Story: 309501

We Are One, an activist group out of Vancouver, wanted to thank Summerland Mayor Toni Boot for taking a stand against racism this summer, when a local family was targeted with racist graffiti on their home. 

“Sticking up and standing up against racism, that was the main thing that the kids wanted to come here, meet her and personally give her some of our swag. So she could be the person to spread the message because we have the same goal and same focus,” said Faiyaz Khan, one of the members of the group.

“We started focusing more on the message of we are one, that it's all inclusive. That everybody is equal no matter what colour, race, religion.”

Khan’s kids were the ones who wanted to come and meet the mayor, and thank her.They presented her with t-shirts, sweaters, a jacket, face masks and plenty of other swag. 

Boot said she felt ‘very overwhelmed by the group’s gifts and support.

“It's very inspiring and it makes me very hopeful to see these children know exactly what they're talking about.”

The mayor is hoping the group can help with conversation going on with district staff surrounding racism, where council will be discussing ways to better the community.  

“I had no idea of the global reach of the organization, and to have this in British Columbia, to have these people so passionate, right from the young children which I think is key, I think it's really really important.”

We Are One is also the name of the group’s song, made for Canada’s 150 birthday celebration. The group has also traveled internationally to spread the message. 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

160308
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
160198


Real Estate
4182680
# 115 580 Sarsons Road
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$398,000
more details
159748




Send us your News Tips!


161324


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Tia
Tia Penticton SPCA >


160939


Tattuesday- Tattoo face swaps

Galleries
Horrifying and hilarious tattoo face swaps.
Tattuesday- Tattoo face swaps (2)
Galleries
Batman did it!
Must Watch
2 year old blaming batman for the lipstick art on mom’s...
New Haunted Mansion movie in the works at Disney
Showbiz
Disney bosses are reportedly reviving the popular The Haunted...
Postman Pat doing his rounds
Must Watch
“This was spotted on bank Holiday Sunday afternoon around...


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162346
161910