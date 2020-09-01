Penticton school district looking for info on how many kids will be returning to classrooms

Photo: Colin Dacre

School District 67, encompassing Penticton and Summerland, is asking parents to fill out a survey regarding their plans for the school year, to help administrators plan for the children returning to in-classroom education.

In an email sent to parents, superintendent Todd Manuel explained that staff are working on the educational plan for 2020/21.

"The SD67 Restart Plan provides one of three options for students: in-class instruction, on-line learning through ConnectEd, and Home Schooling. SD67 is exploring the possibility of offering a temporary, flexible transition that would allow students to learn remotely and receive some learning support from the District while maintaining their placement at their home school," reads the email.

Under this plan, parents may choose to have their child transition back to their school on one of the following dates:

Elementary/Middle - Oct. 19, Dec. 14, Jan. 25

Secondary - Nov. 16 (Start of Term 2), Feb. 1 (Start of Term 3)

Manuel included in his email a link to an online survey and a request that local parents share their plans.

"Your response to this survey will help us as we build supports that best meet the needs of all of our students. Our survey will close Wednesday morning at 8:00 a.m.," Manuel wrote.

The survey will be available until Wednesday at 8 a.m. Parents have already been in contact with ConnectEd or the SD67 District office regarding on-line learning will receive more information from their school administrator this week.