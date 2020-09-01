161795
Penticton  

Penticton school district looking for info on how many kids will be returning to classrooms

Survey for parents in SD 67

- | Story: 309492

School District 67, encompassing Penticton and Summerland, is asking parents to fill out a survey regarding their plans for the school year, to help administrators plan for the children returning to in-classroom education. 

In an email sent to parents, superintendent Todd Manuel explained that staff are working on the educational plan for 2020/21. 

"The SD67 Restart Plan provides one of three options for students: in-class instruction, on-line learning through ConnectEd, and Home Schooling.  SD67 is exploring the possibility of offering a temporary, flexible transition that would allow students to learn remotely and receive some learning support from the District while maintaining their placement at their home school," reads the email. 

Under this plan, parents may choose to have their child transition back to their school on one of the following dates:

  • Elementary/Middle - Oct. 19, Dec. 14, Jan. 25
  • Secondary - Nov. 16 (Start of Term 2), Feb. 1 (Start of Term 3)

Manuel included in his email a link to an online survey and a request that local parents share their plans. 

"Your response to this survey will help us as we build supports that best meet the needs of all of our students. Our survey will close Wednesday morning at 8:00 a.m.," Manuel wrote. 

The survey will be available until Wednesday at 8 a.m. Parents have already been in contact with ConnectEd or the SD67 District office regarding on-line learning will receive more information from their school administrator this week. 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

159748
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
160198


Real Estate
4182680
# 115 580 Sarsons Road
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$398,000
more details




Send us your News Tips!


160565


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Tia
Tia Penticton SPCA >


158628


Tattuesday- Tattoo face swaps

Galleries
Horrifying and hilarious tattoo face swaps.
Tattuesday- Tattoo face swaps (2)
Galleries
Batman did it!
Must Watch
2 year old blaming batman for the lipstick art on mom’s...
New Haunted Mansion movie in the works at Disney
Showbiz
Disney bosses are reportedly reviving the popular The Haunted...
Postman Pat doing his rounds
Must Watch
“This was spotted on bank Holiday Sunday afternoon around...


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161910