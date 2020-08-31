RCMP launch online crime reporting in Oliver, Osoyoos & Keremeos

Photo: Colin Dacre

The RCMP in Oliver, Osoyoos and Keremeos have launched an online crime-reporting tool to help residents contact police about non-violent crimes.

The online option will give members of the public the ability to report incidents 24/7 through a website.

“The ability for residents to report less serious crimes online allows call takers and frontline staff to focus on the higher priority calls, which improves overall safety and response times in our communities,” said the RCMP in a news release.

“Citizens with a valid email address can report less serious crimes where there is no suspect and there is less than $5,000 in damages or lost/stolen property.”

The following types of crimes can be reported through this tool:

• Damage/mischief to property under $5,000

• Damage/mischief to a vehicle under $5,000

• Hit and run to an unoccupied vehicle or property

• Theft of bicycle under $5,000

• Theft under $5,000

• Theft from vehicle under $5,000

• Lost property

The following conditions must be met in order to report a crime through the tool:

• There are no witnesses to the crime and there are no suspects

• Item(s) stolen must not exceed $5,000 in value (combined)

• Vandalized property must not exceed $5,000 in cost to repair/replace

• None of the items stolen can be identity documents, firearms, licence plates or insurance

decals

The Online Crime Reporting website can be found here.