Penticton  

Trails and parks near Christie Mountain fire still closed: BCWS

Stay away from fire site

The BC Wildfire Service is reminding the public that the parks and trails on the Skaha Bench remain off limits due to the Christie Mountain wildfire. 

While the 2,122-hectare fire south of Penticton is classified as “held” — meaning crews do not believe it will grow beyond its boundaries — it is still an active work site with 176 firefighters and eight helicopters on scene. 

“A reminder to residents and visitors that there is still an area restriction in place. Please remain out of the area as the Christie Mountain wildfire is still an active wildfire,” BCWS said online. 

The area restriction includes the Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park and surrounding areas.

“In the northern part of the fire, specialized rappel fire fighters have been building access to inaccessible areas and actioning them. Other crews are patrolling and demobbing the north-east corner and mopping up between helipads in the Matheson Creek area. Hot spots are also being actioned along Gillies Creek,” BCWS said.

“In the south, firefighters will continue to patrol the area around the Christie Mountain Lane, Apple Court to Matheson Drive areas. They are also seeking hotspots to the south of this area and building handguard from Derenzy FSR through Derenzy Creek. Control lines are being built and secured between helipads, as well towards the north portion of the fire. Crews are patrolling for hot spots along the east flank where the burn is patchy.”

