Penticton firefighters douse dumpster fire Sunday morning

Contributed

The Penticton Fire Department dealt with a Sunday-morning fire at a residential building near Theo's restaurant after a dumpster fire spread to a nearby garage.

“Crews received a call for a garbage bin fire behind Theo’s restaurant and when they arrived on scene the fire had spread to the side of the building, the garage part of the house that was on Martin Street,” says Rob Trupp assistant fire chief for the Penticton Fire Department.

The side of the home, a fence and some of the roof structure of the garage sustained some damage in the blaze.

“The house didn’t receive any damage the crews managed to keep the fire from extending into the house,” he adds.

Trupp says one woman was treated by ambulance for possible smoke inhalation.

Two fire trucks and seven firefighters were at the scene on Aug. 30.

The fire is currently under investigation.