Elite athlete tackled ironman in Penticton unofficially

Photo: Monique Tamminga

It wasn’t the masses of people that would have usually turned out to support the return of Ironman Canada to Penticton on Sunday.

But for pro-triathlete Jen Annett, the crowd of supporters, friends and family was just what she had hoped for on this most unusual ‘2020 COVID-19 Ironman Penticton’ effort. The grassroots athletes even managed to have a proper finish line at Rotary Park.

“It really sucks that the race was cancelled. But this was my way of supporting it and hopefully inspiring others to stay in the game,” said Annett after she came through the finish line around 4 p.m.

Annett was among six or seven other triathlon athletes who chose to do the whole Ironman on Sunday, including the 3.8-kilometre swim in Okanagan Lake followed by 180 km bike ride and 42 km run.

“It’s always a hard race,” said Annett about Ironman Penticton. “It was fun in a crazy way. I wasn’t being competitive and I even stopped to take pictures with my son.”

Despite her dismissal of not being competitive along the race, she still managed to finish the entire Ironman in 10:02. That’s only 54 seconds of her best time of 9:48.

“I’m actually OK with my time. I’m going to be honest, my training sucked this year. I only decided to do this about a week ago,” she said.

A grassroots group of about 12 to 16 triathletes decided to participate in a COVID-version of the Ironman this year, after it was cancelled a couple months ago. Some athletes did a hybrid version of the race or did the race over two days.

But Annett wanted to race like it was the real thing. The only part of the route she couldn’t run was Eastside Road because of the Christie Mountain wildfire.

“My swim was really tough, but it’s biking where I hit my stride,” Annett added. Dubbed one of the fastest full distance triathletes in Canada, Annett has broken many bike course time records over her career.

“I look at this race as a good test since I had my injury.”

In 2019, after coming off top 10 finishes around the world, Annett was hit by a media motorcycle during a race in Kona, Hawaii. She was seriously hurt, fracturing a rib among other injuries.

“I’d take labour over that pain with my rib,” she said. The injury means she hasn’t swam since March.

Annett’s husband Jason was by her side the entire race on Sunday, as her spotter during the swim, in the support van during her ride and cycling during her run. Their son Nixon joined them through the finish line.

“Jen was really messed up from that accident. She couldn’t train the way she is used to. Today she swam the original Iron Man loop which is even harder. Two pro athletes she is friends with swam with her to help her draft off them. It was really cool to see that support,” said Jason.

Ironman Penticton is slated to return in August 2021.