Fall is a great time to beat the crowds and visit Penticton

Photo: Contributed

“More to explore” is a 10-part collaboration between Castanet and Travel Penticton, a follow up to the popular "Tourists in your own town" series. Watch for it every Monday morning.

It may be nearing the end of summer but the fun keeps rolling in Penticton even after Labour Day long weekend. In fact, September thru the fall is the perfect time to visit and explore the region, when the crowds are less but the weather is still warm.

We may be getting less of the 30 C heat, thee South Okanagan still experiences some of the warmest temperatures in the province and the country, said Travel Penticton.

Those warm, but not hot temperatures are perfect conditions for lots of outdoor activities like biking, hiking, golfing and kayaking.

Freedom Bike Shop in Penticton is ready to rent, sell or service a bike for you so you can get out there and enjoy the vast amount of bike trails available to ride in the shoulder season.

“We are so lucky here. We have three months of riding left,” said Freedom Bike Shop manager Josh Shulman. “There are less crowds on the trails in September and October but another benefit to these months is the better trail conditions. Typically, we will get a bit of moisture during these months so the trails aren’t as dusty as in August.”

Freedom Bike Shop rents bikes of all kinds year-round.

The most popular rental this summer has been the e-bikes, he said.

“Grab an e-bike, and you can hit all the wineries you want on the Naramata Bench without getting gassed on the hills. Put a couple bottles of wine in your pannier bag and you’ve got yourself a stellar day in Penticton,” he said.

Freedom has bikes for every level of riding, from beginners to the most advanced shredders.

“For beginners I suggest the KVR trails and for the more advanced beginner, head out to Campbell Mountain. It’s a really fun place to go,” he said. “For those looking for a challenge, it’s always Three Blind Mice trail.” The Rock Ovens are closed due to the Mount Christie fire.

It’s been a busy year for bike shops around the world, as people look to find a safe way to be active outdoors.

“The one good thing to come out of the pandemic is that people have rediscovered all that is great about biking. It’s so good for your mental and physical health. The views out here are pretty good too.”

Over at Penticton Golf and Country Club, the fairways and greens are kept in immaculate condition so golfers can enjoy hitting the links for longer into the fall.

“We stay open until the snow starts to fly,” said Guy Dow, Penticton Golf Club’s GM and director of golf.

The championship golf course, which is visible from Highway 97 coming into Penticton, has been a busy place this summer.

“People want to be outside and with golf you can easily socially distance. There is only four of you in a group and we’ve limited some tee times to space it out between groups.”

Another benefit of vacationing in September is being able to access the popular Penticton Farmers’ Market without the huge lineups to get in.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, entry into the popular market is limited to 50 at a time, which has meant line ups that can go around the block in summer.

The Penticton Farmers' Market is now into its 30th season, open every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the 100 Block of Main Street until the end of October.

But things look a bit different this year. The Market would usually have up to 80 vendors each week, but to maintain physical distancing requirements this number has been scaled back to 45, with only produce and food-products permitted for sale at the market at this time.

There’s still plenty of food treasures to find in the fall months.

September marks the end of summer berries, but there’s lots of other fruits like apples, plums, grapes, figs and pears. Delicious vegetables like squash, kale, cauliflower, cabbage, pumpkin and radish, to name just a few are ready and ripe for this season.

Booking a hotel, motel or B&B just got a whole lot easier and cheaper too in the shoulder season.

In September, the wineries and restaurants are still welcoming visitors to eat, drink and enjoy everything Penticton has to offer. The shoulder season is a great time to visit.