Structure fire behind Theo's restaurant early Sunday morning

Contributed

UPDATE 10:06 a.m.

Penticton resident Darcy Naylor sent in a video of the structural fire behind Theo's restaurant. She says they noticed the smoke while driving early Sunday morning.



"We saw black smoke in the air while driving to the downtown area in the direction we were heading."



Naylor says the fire crews arrived on scene as they were driving by and she noted the fire "was large in size."



"The team jumped out of the truck went to work."

She says she's concerned for the attached house and older downtown structures in proximity but has faith in the crew.



"We have a great fire team. They will take care of it!"

ORIGINAL 9:52 a.m.

A structure fire in the parking lot behind Theo's restaurant broke out early Sunday morning in Penticton.



Castanet reader Darcy Naylor sent in this video of a building engulfed in flames on Eckhardt Avenue and Martin Street.



Multiple fire crews were on scene battling the blaze, which has since been doused.



No word on how the fire was ignited or if there were any injures at this time.



Castanet has reached out to the Penticton Fire Department and will update this story once more information becomes available.