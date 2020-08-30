159194
Penticton  

Structure fire behind Theo's restaurant early Sunday morning

Structure fire behind Theo's

- | Story: 309302

Contributed

UPDATE 10:06 a.m.

Penticton resident Darcy Naylor sent in a video of the structural fire behind Theo's restaurant. She says they noticed the smoke while driving early Sunday morning. 

"We saw black smoke in the air while driving to the downtown area in the direction we were heading."

Naylor says the fire crews arrived on scene as they were driving by and she noted the fire "was large in size." 

"The team jumped out of the truck went to work."

She says she's concerned for the attached house and older downtown structures in proximity but has faith in the crew. 

"We have a great fire team. They will take care of it!" 

ORIGINAL 9:52 a.m.

A structure fire in the parking lot behind Theo's restaurant broke out early Sunday morning in Penticton.
 
Castanet reader Darcy Naylor sent in this video of a building engulfed in flames on Eckhardt Avenue and Martin Street.

Multiple fire crews were on scene battling the blaze, which has since been doused. 

No word on how the fire was ignited or if there were any injures at this time. 

Castanet has reached out to the Penticton Fire Department and will update this story once more information becomes available. 

 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

160736
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
160198


Real Estate
4151848
3303 Mabel Lake Road
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$160,000
more details




Send us your News Tips!




Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Sam
Sam Penticton SPCA >


161061


Life is beautiful

Galleries
Life is awesome.
Maisie Williams: ‘Being out of my comfort zone is all I want to do from now on’
Showbiz
Maisie Williams will always take on jobs that push her out of her...
Struggling to stay awake while eating
Must Watch
The struggle is real.
Spinning tea grounds creates visual phenomenon
Must Watch
Watch until the end.
Sunday Dose
Daily Dose
Relax with the Sunday Dose!


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158820
160425