Penticton  

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland works to help animals heal and get adopted, but some kittens are too sick to save

Kitten's last day in the sun

Casey Richardson

“We have to get prepared to let our little friend Ziggy, who’s only had seven months of life with us, cross over.”

All of the volunteers at Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland gathered to make sure the little kitten had the absolute best day, with naps in the sun, lots of treats and snuggles. 

“Let him feel what we say is wind in the whiskers,” Critteraid animal director Jess Byer said. 

“We at Critteraid deal with so many happy forever stories of the normal kind, the adoptions, the follow through, the return to owners of lost and found….We have to be prepared for these moments even when we don’t want to be.”

Critteraid works hard to foster and care for especially sick animals, but Ziggy’s condition made him too sick and uncomfortable.  

“We can’t change his diagnosis, but we can definitely make every moment he's had here incredible and happy and full of love.” 

