Penticton  

Free garden box project in Penticton is asking council to help them out supplying more

More free veggies boxes

After seeing 25 households receive garden boxes this spring, COVIC Garden Box Project is asking the City of Penticton to get the word out that they would like to plant more.

The goal was to see Penticton households supplied with more fresh produce, while also giving away half of their harvest to the food bank for families in need. Many households were working on gardens for the first time and seeing success. 

“In order to expand this project, we need the city this project through their connection with Penticton residents, community workers and funding,” their proposal reads. 

Most of the materials were donated by local businesses to help give each household two planter boxes, stocked with soil and vegetables seeds.

The organization worked with the new gardeners to help them learn the tools to see successful gardens.

COVIC will be presenting to council on Tuesday. 

