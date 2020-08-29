162114
Penticton  

The Community Foundation South Okanagan Similkameen are opening up grnats for fall with city council

Small grants are back

Hoping to continue on connecting neighbours, Neighbourhood Small Grants will be returning to Penticton, presenting their fall opening cycle to the city council.

Thirty households through the Okanagan and Similkameen communities will be eligible for up to $500 grants for projects or workshops that connect people virtually or in person, following health code regulations.

The Community Foundation South Okanagan Similkameen applications open up for the fall cycle on September 18. 

Last time around, NSG awarded eight households in Penticton the grant. 

The organization invites people to submit online, for support of anywhere from $50 to $500 towards their projects. Volunteers from the community review applications as they are submitted, which can take up to two weeks.

To learn more about the program, visit the NSG’S website or the community foundation website. 

