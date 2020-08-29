United Way Anniversary Campaign invites participants for a virtual lunch

Photo: Contributed

United Way Southern Interior BC is partnering up with BMO for Let's do Lunch, to invite the community to join them for a virtual lunch from your office chair or comfiest couch.

Friday, Sept. 25 at Noon, the United Way 70 Anniversary Fundraising Campaign & AGM will be online and across the region.

The organization is asking people to join them from wherever your current “office” might be, bring your favourite lunch snack, and listen to stories and plans for making a difference in the community in 2020/21.

The meeting will happen over Zoom and United Way is offering group packages for work teams or friends to join for ‘virtual team building with community impact.’

More information on how to celebrate and sign up can be found online here.