Christie Mountain wildfire jumps retardant line on eastern flank

Photo: BC Wildfire Service A part of the eastern flank of the Christie Mountain Wildfire has jumped the retardant lines.

The Christie Mountain wildfire is not giving up without a fight.

While the large wildfire was declared “held” last week, the BC Wildfire Service said Saturday morning that part of the fire has grown past retardant lines on the eastern flank of the fire.

“The fire moved out of an area that was inaccessible for crews, past a retardant line and down into a ravine,” the BC Wildfire Service posted on social media. “Crews are actively working the area with air support.”

BC Wildfire Service crews were hand igniting small pockets of fuels on the eastern flank, but it's unclear if those ignitions caused this recent growth in the fire. These hand ignitions were done to “reduce fire behaviour and to bring the fire to more accessible ground for crews to solidify control of the fire.” Castanet has reached out to the BC Wildfire Service for more detailed information.

The eastern flank of the fire is away from any of the homes that had been previously threatened.

Last Tuesday, residents of the 319 homes that were evacuated in the Heritage Hills neighbourhood were allowed back home. One home in the neighbourhood was destroyed in the fire the week prior.

That same day, the BC Wildfire Service classified the 2,122.5-hectare fire as held, meaning they didn't believe the fire would spread beyond existing or predetermined boundaries.