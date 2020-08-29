Penticton seniors organizations are working to create programs for connection, which will be harder with colder weather coming up this fall.

Casey Richardson

Seniors programs in the South Okanagan are focusing on helping the older population find safe programs for connection during COVID.

Feelings of Isolation during the time of social distancing is especially present in the senior population, many of the residents clubs and organizations are still shut down.

“You don't realize how connected you are socially until now and it's definitely starting to take its toll on some people. They're just becoming worn down, a little bit depressed,” said Tina Begg, Director of Penticton Seniors' Drop-In Centre Society (PSDICS).

The PSDICS has been keeping connected by phoning their members and checking in on how they’re doing while the building is closed.

“The seniors particularly are looking to when will we be able to get back to the way it used to be,” Begg said. “So we can actually mix and mingle with our friends.”

The PSDICS has also partnered with OneSky Community Resources under the Safe Seniors, Strong Communities initiative to run the meals to go program, which has now expanded to 200 meals a week.

“One it provides food… but you also get contact with the person delivering the meal so you get some social contact and people are very appreciative that somebody is doing the cooking,” said Mignonne Wood, President of PSDICS.

The South Okanagan Senior Wellness society has been running the out and about program, which includes picnics in the park to invite seniors to bring their lunch outside, walking groups and planned outings with transportation.

“While COVID has meant we’ve had to change a little bit, that still the underlying piece is to create that supportive sense in the community that helps people feel like they’re not out there alone,” said Elmie Saaltink, Chair of South Okanagan Senior Wellness Society.



As well, the society has adjusted their better at home program to fit protocol, and information on their services can be found on their website.

“But we’re looking now at what’s going to happen in the fall, because a lot of this outdoor stuff isn’t going to be able to happen in the colder weather,” Saaltink said.

"I mean you can walking down by Skaha Lake and Okanagan Lake...but once the weather changes people are going to stay in their homes more," Wood said. “We are worried that when the weather changes our members maybe experience more loneliness and social isolation.”

The PSDICS is planning to reopen sometime in October, slowly adding back in their programs and activities, with registration and member fees starting up in September. Details can be found on their website.