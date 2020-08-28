Oliver's biggest winery has two new top chefs on the team

Photo: Phantom Creek Estates Winery

Phantom Creek Estates, Oliver's newest mega-winery, has just hired two new chefs with experience in Michelin-starred dining to add to their team.

Canadian-born chefs Sarah Fiore and Alexandra Sandoval, hailing from Michelin-starred Estela in New York City, will be developing the winery's culinary program.

“We are thrilled to expand our offerings to visitors with the introduction of sophisticated gastronomy,” said Santiago Cilley, CEO of Phantom Creek Estates. “Sarah and Alexandra bring a unique combination of energy, experience and curiosity. I am very excited to welcome them to the team.”

The pair of chefs have designed a series of menus designed to partner with Phantom Creek wines and using seasonal, locally-sourced offerings.

This will be part of the new "Founder's Cellar Experience," beginning with a tour of the estate and then a meal in the wine cellar itself, along with wine pairings.

Booking can be done online.