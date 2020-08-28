New edition of The Okanagan Wine Tour Guide features 240 wineries and their backstories from a Canadian expert

Photo: Contributed

"Readers can expect a lot of amazing stories really about the people who produce British Columbian wine, there are just some fascinating people that are spearheading these projects."

The sixth edition of The Okanagan Wine Tour Guide features 240 wineries in Interior BC, covering the Okanagan, Similkameen, Thompson, and Kootenays, noted as the “ultimate glove-box guide” for those wine tasting and touring.

“The idea has always been with the tour guides is that this is a book that you can take while you're touring,” said John Schreiner, one of the authors and one of Canada's most prolific and respected wine writers.

“You will know a number of salient facts about that winery which will help you engage with the winery principles or the tasting rooms principles once you're in the tasting room and it should enrich your experience.”

Schreiner has worked on the guide since the mid 2000s, with this being his last one.

"This is my final wine book, I've done 20 wine books. A number of them were labours of love."

But he did bring in a co-author for this edition, Luke Whittall, who is a wine instructor at Okanagan College, as well as a blogger, podcast creator and writer about wine.

“I've learned about wine and British Columbian Wines from reading his book,” Whitall said. He is proud to be a part of the book and take over if there’s future editions.

“He [Schreiner] will still be part of it...If there is a subsequent edition, I will be taking over the majority of the writing for that book.”

Both authors wanted the readers to be able to have a deeper understanding of the people behind the wineries in the region.

“Maybe [you] don't know enough about the wine to immediately start talking about the wine, but if you know that before they were in the wine business, they operated a dairy farm in Alberta, you have another way of opening up a conversation,” Schreiner said.

“It will really give them a sense, an ability to relate to the people who are producing the wines,” Whittall said. “I find that when people have a connection to the story of the winery in advance, that they're much more open to experience it in person.”

This edition includes the 240 wineries, revised and updated maps, contact information, tasting room information, and recommendations.

"These are bloody good wines, I'm rarely giving a wine less than 90 points anymore," Schreiner said, adding that the quality is as good now as it is anywhere in the world.

Whittall adds for those first time tasting or exploring to “Take it slow, there's a lot of pages in that book you will never visit all of them.”

The Okanagan Wine Touring Guide can be found in local and major bookstores, as well as popping up in winery shops.