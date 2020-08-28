Penticton, other RDOS residents will have a large item collection day in October after a COVID-19 delay

Photo: Pixabay Large item collection coming up in RDOS after delay due to COVID-19.

Large item collection will be offered to Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen residents, as well as local municipalities, in October.

The service was planned for April but postponed due to COVID-19.

Only furniture, mattresses, boxsprings and large appliances will be picked up. A maximum of two items per house will be collected, and each item cannot weigh more than 90kg or 200lbs.

Items that will not be collected include electronics, lawn mowers, carpet, blinds, demolition materials or plumbing fixtures. Residents can find out more about recycling those items by contacting the RDOS or their local landfill.

In Penticton, residents will need to put their items out by the morning of their garbage collection day in the allotted week of October.

Schedule of large Item collections: